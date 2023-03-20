Watch Now
Florida A&M defeats Mississippi Valley State to complete SWAC baseball series sweep

Rattlers 11, Delta Devils 6
Courtesy: MGN Online
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 11:55:01-04

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WTXL) — The visiting Florida A&M Rattlers (9-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) secured the 11-6 win Sunday and a series sweep against the Delta Devils (6-11, 0-3 SWAC) in baseball.

Sebastion Greico paced FAMU offensively with two hits including a home run and two RBI, Ty Jackson followed with a triple and two RBI, while Adam Haidermota posted a hit with two RBI in the win.

Florida A&M’s Tre Simmons got the start on the mound and pitched 5 2/3 innings, gave up four hits four earned runs, three walks and registered seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Teammate Zach Morea pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief, gave up for hits, two earned runs, two walks and posted six strikeouts.

Kyndell Dolphin led MVSU with two hits including a double and two RBI.

Up next, FAMU plays at Troy University Wednesday.

