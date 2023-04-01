Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M defeats Mississippi Valley State to begin SWAC softball series

Rattlers 13, Delta Devils 3
The Florida A&amp;M University softball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 13-3 in five innings of a Southwestern Athletic Conference series Friday at the University Softball Complex in Tallahassee, Florida.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 13:16:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University softball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 13-3 in five innings of a Southwestern Athletic Conference game Friday at the University Softball Complex.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming