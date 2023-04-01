TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University softball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 13-3 in five innings of a Southwestern Athletic Conference game Friday at the University Softball Complex.
Florida A&M defeats Mississippi Valley State to begin SWAC softball series
Rattlers 13, Delta Devils 3
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 13:16:41-04
