Florida A&M defeats Grambling State to begin HBCU Baseball Classic

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team defeated Grambling State 4-3 in seven innings of a non conference game Friday at Coolray Field.

FAMU (5-7) ended a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning as Adam Haidermota and Ty Jackson each had RBI singles during a three run frame to give the Rattlers a 3-0 lead.

FAMU added a run in the sixth for a four run advantage.

Grambling State (2-8) rallied in the top of the seventh with three runs, but the Rattlers were able to secure the win.

Jordan Brown added two hits in the game for FAMU. The Tigers were led by Terry Burrell II and Trevor Hatton who each had an RBI, while Hatton finished with two hits.

FAMU’s Caleb Granger pitched five innings in the start, gave up four hits, no earned runs and registered six strikeouts to earn his first win of the 2023 season.

Grant Harrison earned the save, while Zach Morea also pitched an inning in relief and did not give up a run or a hit.

The three game Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic was scheduled to conclude Saturday.