Florida A&M defeats Alabama State, claims second consecutive SWAC women's indoor volleyball championship

HOUSTON — In just its second season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Florida A&M volleyball team became a two-time tournament champion after defeating No. 1 Alabama State Sunday in three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 26-24.

All three of the Rattlers' 2022 postseason matches resulted in straight-set victories.

FAMU will learn of its NCAA Tournament opponent and destination at the 2022 Division I selection show. The broadcast, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be carried live on ESPNU.

First and second-round matches will take place Dec. 1-2 or 2-3.

As for Sunday's match, there were 11 ties and six lead changes in the first set alone; the top two seeds put on quite a show inside H&PE Arena. Dominique Washington knotted the opening frame at 15-all, sparking a 6-2 FAMU run, and the Rattlers were the first to reach 20 points.

In fact, they were the first to reach that critical point in all three sets. FAMU distanced itself from ASU with the help of an 8-1 rally in the second -- maintaining a 14-9 lead by the end of the stretch --and later worked a 9-3 effort in the third. The team held a four-point edge (17-13) at the end of the latter run but required extra points to claim its second SWAC championship. The scoreboard captured ties at 17, 18, 19, 23, and 24 before a Brooke Lynn Watts kill provided the Rattlers set point.

Washington, the two-time SWAC Player of the Year, secured the win on a service ace.