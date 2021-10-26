Florida A&M deals Jackson State first loss on the volleyball court Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU Athletics) — The Jackson State volleyball team arrived at Al Lawson Center with a perfect 9-0 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action. After Monday's meeting with Florida A&M (Oct. 25), it left 9-1.

The Rattlers swept JSU (25-22, 26-24, 25-22) for their 13th 3-0 decision of the season, improving to 16-6, 8-2 SWAC. Dominique Washington recorded a game-high 21 kills with eight digs and was joined in double-figures by Jasmine Robinson (14).

The opening set began with FAMU notching 16 points before the visiting Tigers could even enter double-digits. Robinson and Washington combined for two-thirds of the team's offense, five kills apiece, in a 15-6 advantage, and the set score went down as a 25-22 win. Though JSU outscored the home side towards the end of the opening period and maintained those efforts in the early goings of the second, Florida A&M refused to drop the frame. It had to avenge the 3-0 loss suffered in Mississippi earlier this season by sending JSU home in similar fashion.

FAMU forced several ties and extra points for the 26-24 success, as Robinson's 10th kill provided the go-ahead score, and an attacking error sealed the win. The Rattlers were ahead most of the third, despite an 8-2 JSU run that locked things at 18-all. Karina Pressoir regained the Rattler advantage with a kill, and after one more tie at 19-all, there was no looking back.

Next weekend, the Rattlers are off to Grambling State for a three-game set against the host (Oct. 30), Texas Southern (Oct. 30), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 31).