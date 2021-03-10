Florida A&M counting on experience to lead them at MEAC Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When it comes to this time of the year, March Madness, experience can make all the difference for college basketball teams. For Florida A&M, when it comes to the MEAC Tournament, they don't have much of it.

The Rattlers have been kept out of the postseason the past two years, this senior class went as freshmen, but just one played. The Rattlers face Morgan State Thursday in the Tournament quarterfinals, and head coach Robert McCullum notes, what they lack in actual tournament play, they make up for in big game experience. That grit may be even more important than experience in the tournament.

"We were down 13 points against North Carolina Central our fist game last Wednesday," he said. "To go from 13 down and go up, needless to say, the seniors were a big part of that. With about two minutes to go and Kamron Reeves hit a big three from the top of the key to send it to four and the never got any closer. That's just an example of the experience we see in the upperclassmen."

The Rattlers will count on that experience to lead them to that MEAC title. FAMU and Morgan State square off Thursday at 6:00.