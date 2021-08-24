Florida A&M could name quarterback this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team scrimmaged on Sunday, a scrimmage where head coach Willie Simmons said they held out their more experienced guys. He said he was impressed with the young guys who took over the offense, as far as naming a quarterback? That could happen as early as the end of this week.

"They're all had some great moments. They've all had some areas where they didn't make great decisions, so now it's a matter of finding the guy that's most consistent," he said of his quarterbacks. "That's going to be the one who takes the snap against Jackson, the first half against Jackson, but that doesn't mean he's the only one who will take snaps. We're in a heated three man race right now, somebody has to take the first snap but it's very conceivable all three of those guys will see action some September 5th in the Orange Blossom Classic."

FAMU faces Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic September 5th.