Florida A&M comes up short against Bethune-Cookman in series opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M Rattlers put together a valiant performance on Friday, but ultimately came up short, falling to the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats by the score of 4-1.

Senior Cris'Deona Beasley (5-3) got the ball to start for Florida A&M (9-11, 3-1) and took the loss. Senior Nadia Zenteno was a bright spot for the Rattlers, coming out of the bullpen and throwing two shutout innings, allowing one hit, with one walk and one strikeout.

In the batter's box, the Rattlers were paced by senior Jane'a Mobley, who went 1-for-3 on the day with a home run and an RBI. Senior Melkayla Irvis compiled a noteworthy day at the dish as well, going 2-for-3 with a triple.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers were trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning when they first put runs on the board. Mobley put Florida A&M on the board with a two-out solo home run off sophomore Halyne Gonzalez. The Rattlers were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the ballgame.

GAME NOTES

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fourth, when it pushed one run across.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 35 Bethune-Cookman hitters in the game, allowing 12 ground balls and five fly balls while striking out three.

» Bethune-Cookman was led offensively by senior Haley Parks, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

» Gonzalez led the Lady Wildcats pitching staff, throwing seven innings of one-run ball.

