Florida A&M breaks through late tie for 12-6 victory against Southern

NEW ORLEANS, La. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M Rattlers broke through after a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning to beat the Southern Jaguars 12-6 Friday.

Senior Zach Morea (0-0) got the win out of the bullpen for Florida A&M (1-5). The right-hander went one inning, giving up four runs, all of them earned, on five hits, allowing no walks and striking out one. Senior Hunter Viets started the ballgame and went six innings, surrendering one run on three hits, walking one and striking out eight.

Offensively, the Rattlers were paced by junior Sebastian Greico, who went 2-for-4 on the day with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Freshman Joseph Pierini put together a noteworthy performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and an RBI. Freshman Jordan Brown also helped out for Florida A&M, putting together three hits in five trips to the plate while adding a double and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the third inning. Florida A&M scored twice on a two-run double off the bat of senior Ty Hanchey.

The Rattlers then lost some of their lead, expanding on their advantage in the seventh inning after the Jaguars cut it to 2-1. Florida A&M scored three runs in the frame, buoyed by a two-RBI double from Brown, which brought the score to 5-1 in favor of the Rattlers.

Southern came back to even the ballgame at five before Florida A&M reclaimed a 10-5 advantage in the eighth inning. The Rattlers bats heated up in the inning, scoring five runs, including a two-run home run off the bat of Greico and a two-run double from sophomore Will Brown.

The Jaguars gained ground, closing the gap to 10-6 until Florida A&M added some insurance in the ninth. The Rattlers scored two runs, scoring one on a solo shot from Pierini, bringing the score to 12-6 in favor of Florida A&M. The score remained 12-6 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES

» Freshman Jordan Brown had three base knocks in the game for Florida A&M.

» Viets struck out eight Jaguars hitters.

» The Rattlers power output was led by sophomore Will Brown, who picked up two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Every Florida A&M starter reached base safely in the win.

» The Florida A&M pitching staff combined to strike out 12 Southern hitters.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the eighth, when it pushed five runs across.

» Florida A&M took the lead at 2-1 in the top half of the third and never lost that advantage.

» Viets put together six innings of one-run ball for the Rattlers.

» Five Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Rattlers had a total of 15 hits.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Jaguars at a 15-8 clip.

» Florida A&M went 6-for-9 (.667) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Southern to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 45 Southern hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out 12.

» The Rattlers drew four walks from Southern pitching.

» Greico led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

» Southern was led offensively by junior Nathaniel Lai, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

» Sophomore Nick Luckett led the Jaguars pitching staff, throwing 0.1 shutout innings.

