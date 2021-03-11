Florida A&M bats go cold as Rattlers drop game at Mercer

MACON, Ga. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M baseball was limited to just two hits in its 10-3 loss to Mercer in a midweek contest at OrthoGeorgia Park on Wednesday.

Octavien Moyer and LJ Bryant were the only two Rattlers to find the hit column. With FAMU up 1-0, Moyer opened the third inning with a single to left field. Following the hit, he stole second base to put the Rattlers in scoring position. Two batters later, Bryant picked up an RBI single of his own, scoring Moyer from second, giving the Rattlers an early 2-0 advantage.

Mercer's bats woke up in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs on six hits. The Bears scored two in both the fourth and sixth innings to build a commanding 10-2 lead.

FAMU added another run in the top of the eight, thanks to a slew of pitching miscues. The Rattlers opened the inning drawing three walks and a hit-by-pitch to plate its third and final run of the contest.

Josh Barr (0-1) was saddled with the loss, surrendering six runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk through 2.1 innings.

On Deck

FAMU travels to Atlanta, Ga. for a weekend series versus Grambling State in the inaugural Ralph-Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Classic presented by Truist and hosted by the Atlanta Braves. The series is set to run from March 12-14 at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch in the event is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.