Florida A&M basketball splits road contests against Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (famuathletics.com) — WOMEN

The Florida A&M women's basketball team put forth a valiant effort in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback in a 68-57 setback to Alabama A&M Saturday (Jan. 29). After trailing by as many as 21 points, the Rattlers doubled their production in the final 20 minutes to pull back within single digits midway through the fourth quarter.

FAMU's dynamic duo – Dylan Horton and Anisja Harris – charged its offense with 24 and 18 points, respectively, with Harris also adding five steals and three boards. The team twice closed its deficit to eight points in the final quarter with 5:18 and 2:38 remaining, and it marked the closest difference in the second half.

The Rattlers' Alabama trip continues at Alabama A&M Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

MEN

Florida A&M hit the road and kept their win streak alive, extending it to six after beating Alabama A&M 65-60. Tonight's win gave the Rattlers' their longest win streak since the 07-08 season.

The game remained close through the first half as both teams went into the locker room tied at 30. The Rattlers would go on a 28-13 run in the second half to take their largest lead of the game with a 58-43 score, but the Bulldogs went on their own 14-4 run late to bring the game within five. A couple of free throws from MJ Randolph sealed the game before the Bulldogs hit a meaningless three to give a final score of 65-60.

The Rattlers shot above 50% from the field and 50% from three, as Johnny Brown was the Rattlers' main three-point threat going 4-5 from deep.

Team Leaders

Points - 16, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 7, 2 Tied

Assists - 6, Kamron Reaves

Steals - 1, 2 Tied

Blocks - 1, DJ Jones

The Rattlers head to Montgomery for a game at Alabama State Monday night.

