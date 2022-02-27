Florida A&M basketball splits doubleheader with Grambling State

GRAMBLING, LA. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M men's basketball won their tenth SWAC in their first season in the SWAC after defeating Grambling State 79-73. Tonight's win gives the Rattlers a sweep and ownership of any tiebreaker over the Tigers.

The Rattlers took a commanding 12-point lead into the half as they welcomed Jalen Speer back into the lineup and led the Rattlers into the half with 14 points.

The Rattlers continued to hold at least a six-point lead through the second half until the 2:53 mark when the Tigers made a three to bring the game within three, and then a turnover by DJ Jones led to a Tigers layup and a one-point game with 2:27 left. Two possessions later, MJ Randolph hit a big pull-up jumper to extend the lead to three, but the Tigers would score their layup to make it a one-point game again with 1:00 left. In the ensuing possession, Bryce Moragne came up big with his jumper to extend it back to three with :39 left. The Rattlers made a stop, and it became a free throw game from there, in which the Rattlers would go 3-4 from the line to win 79-73.

Team Leaders

Points - 18, MJ Randolph

Rebounds -11, DJ Jones

Assists - 5, MJ Randolph

Steals - 3, Bryce Moragne

Blocks - 3, DJ Jones

The Rattlers head to Baton Rouge to play Southern on Monday, February 28 at 8:00 p.m. Central.