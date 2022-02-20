Florida A&M basketball splits doubleheader with Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — WOMEN

Florida A&M women's basketball welcomed Alabama State to the Al Lawson Center Saturday, where it worked its opponent for three quarters before running out of momentum in a 73-56 decision. The Rattlers entered halftime on top and kept their edge through the closing minutes of the subsequent quarter.

'Athlete of the Game' recognition would have to go to Tia Bradshaw, who wrapped the afternoon with career-highs in points (21), boards (eight), and assists (five). The graduate student had a hand in several of FAMU's major runs, including the 14-3 stretch that allowed the team to enter the break up, 28-21. It maintained its lead for 10 minutes before the Hornets embarked on a 10-0 run near the end of the third, a lead they never relinquished.

Anisja Harris finished with 17 points and six rebounds, while Staysha Allen added a six and a game-high 11. FAMU returns to its home court on Monday to play host to Alabama A&M.

MEN

Florida A&M men's basketball won their second straight at Al Lawson, and it took overtime to get it done. At the end of regulation, Alabama State's Gerald Liddell hit two free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining to tie the game at 74 apiece. The Rattlers held their own in OT to defeat the Hornets 86-83 to improve their record in the conference to 9-5.

The contest was close from the opening tip-off. Both teams had eight lead changes in the first half, but the Rattlers 62.5% (15-24) to the Hornets 30.8% (8-26) from the field gave them a 35-27 lead at the half. The Rattlers also shoot a perfect 100% (3-3) from the charity stripe.

The Rattlers started to pull away late in the second half when Kamron Reaves hit a 3-pointer to keep Florida A&M ahead 69-61 with 4:54 remaining in regulation. The Hornets kept it interesting down the stretch but fell short in the extra period.

Team Leaders

Points - 30, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 6, MJ Randolph & Bryce Moragne

Assists - 8, MJ Randolph

Steals - 2, MJ Randolph & Keith Littles

Blocks - 3, DJ Jones

The Rattlers look to extend their home winning streak when they take on Alabama A&M at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

