Florida A&M baseball's season comes to end in SWAC Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M Baseball's 2021-22 season has come to an end, losing to Southern 10-2 in the SWAC semi-final game at Regions Field Saturday evening.

This was the third matchup between the two teams in the tournament. The Rattlers defeated Southern 11-7 in their matchup Saturday morning.

Southern took the lead early in the contest scoring three at the bottom of the first. Southen added two more runs in the fourth and sixth to go up 5-0. Jalen Niles got the Rattlers on the board at the bottom of the seventh, hitting an RBI single to make it a 5-1 game. The Rattlers added another run, crossing home plate on a ground out to make it 5-2.