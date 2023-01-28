Florida A&M baseball with big expectations heading into this season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team was a win away from playing for a conference title in their first season in the SWAC. The Rattlers fell in the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament, a loss this team remembers and that's motivated them all off season.

Day one of 2023 began Friday, the first day of practice for Division I baseball teams. This is a team that has head coach Jamey Shouppe excited. He likened the potential of their offense to the sticks the Rattlers had in 2016, a team that ranked in the top ten in the country in several statistics.

Pitching will be the question mark for the Rattlers, as they lack the depth Shouppe would like, but after a good fall, expectations are high and they're ready to get going.

"Just excited to that January 27th is here and we can start practicing baseball and we can have them all together," said Shouppe Friday. "Looking forward to this weekend when we have them all together for two four hour practices, Saturday and Sunday, and just looking forward to FAMU baseball and seeing what these guys can do, if they can live up to the expectation. They're coming ready to play."

February 17th is the Rattlers season opener. They host Eastern Illinois in the first of a three game series.