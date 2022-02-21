Florida A&M baseball wins in walk-off fashion over Southern

NEW ORLEANS, La. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball put together a comeback win ending the Andre Dawson Classic weekend on a high note. The Rattlers defeated Southern University 8-7 on a walk-off walk to improve to 2-1 on the season.

"We are very happy to start the season by winning two of the three games in the Andre Dawson Classic. I thought our players competed well during the weekend! Hopefully we can continue to improve during the season and build on the success of the weekend. The way we stayed together and fought to come from behind in our two wins really showed the character and determination of our young men," said head coach Jamey Shouppe.

The Jaguars got the bats going early, scoring two runs at the top of the second inning. They added three more runs in the third inning on a walk with bases loaded, a wild pitch by Hunter Viets, and an RBI double. Southern held a commanding 5-0 lead. The Rattlers got on the board in the bottom of the third by a wild pitch by Southern's Mykel Page. The Rattlers made it a 5-3 game when Ty Hanchey hit a line drive single to bring Joseph Pierini and LJ Bryant home. The Rattlers tied the game 5-5 off a Zeddric Burnahm RBI single to get Camden Hart across the plate. The Jaguars regained the lead at the top of the eighth inning. The Rattlers tied the game 7-7 when Evan Badger hit a line drive single to bring in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Rattlers are back in action Tuesday (2/22) when they travel to Mercer University at 6 p.m.