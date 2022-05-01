Watch
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M baseball wins in convincing fashion over Mississippi Valley State

4-30 famu bsbl.PNG
FAMU Athletics
4-30 famu bsbl.PNG
Posted at 10:25 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 22:25:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (20-23, 14-6 SWAC) picked up their 20th win in convincing fashion defeating Mississippi Valley State 17-6 Saturday afternoon at Magnolia Field.

The Delta Devils took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning but an Ethan Jenkins solo homer in the second inning got the Rattlers on the board to make it a 3-1 game. Same inning, Tyler Dunbar hit an RBI double to make it a 3-2 game. The Rattlers took the lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jared Weber to give the Rattlers a 5-4 advantage. The Rattlers took complete control of the game on a grand slam by LJ Bryant to extend the Rattlers lead 9-4. In the fifth inning, Jared Weber hit a three-run home run to put the game out of reach, giving the Rattlers a 13-5 lead.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils conclude the series tomorrow at 12 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming