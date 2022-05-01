Florida A&M baseball wins in convincing fashion over Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (20-23, 14-6 SWAC) picked up their 20th win in convincing fashion defeating Mississippi Valley State 17-6 Saturday afternoon at Magnolia Field.

The Delta Devils took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning but an Ethan Jenkins solo homer in the second inning got the Rattlers on the board to make it a 3-1 game. Same inning, Tyler Dunbar hit an RBI double to make it a 3-2 game. The Rattlers took the lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jared Weber to give the Rattlers a 5-4 advantage. The Rattlers took complete control of the game on a grand slam by LJ Bryant to extend the Rattlers lead 9-4. In the fifth inning, Jared Weber hit a three-run home run to put the game out of reach, giving the Rattlers a 13-5 lead.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils conclude the series tomorrow at 12 p.m. CST.