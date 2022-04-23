Florida A&M baseball wins big over Alabama A&M in series opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (17-22, 11-5 SWAC) got the bats going early to help them win 14-5 over Alabama A&M at Moore-Kittles Field Friday afternoon.

The Rattlers got on the board first, scoring on a SAC bunt by Jared Weber to take a 1-0 at the bottom of the first. The Bulldogs took the lead at the top of the second, scoring on back-to-back RBI singles to make it a 2-1 game. The bottom of the second was a big inning for the Rattlers, taking a 5-2 lead on a two-RBI single by Grant Rowell, then extending their lead to 7-2 on a two-RBI double by Jared Weber. The Rattlers would maintain control the rest of the contest.

The Rattlers are back in action tomorrow against the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. at Moore-Kittles Field.