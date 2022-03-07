Florida A&M baseball wins 5-3 in series finale with Ball State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M head baseball coach Jamey Shouppe emphasized to his team before their game four matchup with Ball State, that Sunday’s are must-wins. And with the Rattlers on the verge of finding themselves on the wrong side of a 4-0 sweep, that advice couldn’t have been timed better.

And it seemed to have done wonders for the Rattlers as they close out their series with a 5-3 win over the Cardinals. In large part to a huge third inning in which FAMU plated five runs. From there the bullpen did it’s job holding off a talented Ball State offense. After the game head coach Jamey Shouppe talked about the sad news that broke today. The passing of legendary Rattlers baseball head coach Joe Durant. Speaking on the relationship the two shared and the legacy he’s left behind.

“Joe is a dear friend. He’s been on our Booster Club since leaving here and since I became head coach here. He’s just a dear friend and a great guy," said Shouppe. "One of our assistant coaches played for him and coached with him. So Brett knows him well. It’s certainly sad and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family.”

Florida A&M’s hits the road for a matchup with UCF on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

