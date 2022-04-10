Florida A&M baseball use early lead to seal game versus Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (14-18, 8-3 SWAC) defeats Bethune-Cookman 5-2 Saturday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Rattlers wasted no time and took an early lead on a three-run bomb by Grant Rowell to give the Rattlers a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Rattlers added two more runs at the top of the fifth on a Joseph Pierini RBI single. Same inning, Rowell walked to allow Tyler Dunbar to advance home with bases loaded. DJ Wilkinson got it done on the bump, striking out ten batters while only allowing five hits and a run in six innings.

The Rattlers are back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. as they conclude the series versus the Wildcats.