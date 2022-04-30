Florida A&M baseball tops Mississippi Valley State

ITTA BENA, Miss. — Florida A&M baseball (19-23, 13-6 SWAC) came out victorious in game one, defeating Mississippi Valley State 16-5 Friday afternoon at Magnolia Field.

Sophomore Ethan Jenkins had a tremendous game, leading the Rattlers with four home runs and six RBIs.

The Delta Devils took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning but an Ethan Jenkins solo homer in the second got the Rattlers on the board to make it a 2-1 game.

Same inning, Joseph Pierini delivered a two-run homer to give the Rattlers a 3-2 lead.

Jared Weber added to the home run festivities by sending one over left field to put the Rattlers up 4-2.

The Delta Devils regained the lead in the third inning, making it a 5-4 ball game.

But the Rattlers answered right back in the fourth on another solo bomb by Ethan Jenkins to tie the game 5-5.

In the seventh, the Rattlers took control of the game, bringing in three runs to give them a 10-5 lead.