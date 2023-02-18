Florida A&M baseball team loses to Eastern Illinois in 10 innings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team lost to Eastern Illinois 8-7 in 10 innings in the season opening game for both teams at Moore-Kittles Field Friday.

With the game tied 7-7, Eastern Illinois' Ja'Lil Akbar had an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to give Eastern Illinois (1-0) the lead.

Jared Weber of Wakulla County led FAMU (0-1) with two home runs and five RBI, Ty Hanchey hit a home run, while Ty Jackson posted two hits.

Eastern Illinols' Cole Gober went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and an RBI. Zane Robbins pitched two innings in relief to earn the win.

Both teams continue the three game series Saturday at 2 p.m.