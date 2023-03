TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University baseball team defeated Alabama A&M 16-8 Sunday at Moore-Kittles Field.

The win for the FAMU Rattlers (12-12, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) secured a three game Southwestern Athletic Conference series sweep against the AAMU Bulldogs (10-12, 2-4 SWAC).