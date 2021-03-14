Florida A&M baseball takes care of Grambling State, claims series with victory

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (famuathletics.com) — Josh Hancock tossed 5.1 scoreless innings as Florida A&M claimed back-to-back victories over Grambling State with a 3-1 triumph Saturday night in game two of the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic at Coolray Field.

Hancock (1-3) kept Tiger hitters off balance throughout the evening, holding the Tigers (0-10) to just three hits while striking out three as well. At one point, Hancock retired 10 batters in row.

At the plate, Octavien Moyer kept finding his way on base, going 2-for-3. Joseph Pierini (1-for-4) and JD Tease (1-for-3) both picked up RBIs for the Rattlers.

Pierini got the Rattlers (2-12) on the board in the top on the second inning, drilling a 2-RBI double, scoring Grant Rowell and LJ Bryant to give the Rattlers a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Tease followed with a ground ball to first base that brought Pierini across the plate, increasing the lead to 3-0.

GSU put some pressure on the Rattlers in the bottom of the ninth. The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs. GSU scored its only run of the ball game when a bases loaded walk plated Cameron Buford to cut to the FAMU lead to 3-1.

Chandellor Benton entered the game with no outs and the bases still loaded, striking out the first two batters he faced. Down to its final out, GSU's Cameron Phelts hit a pitch up the middle for what looked like it would be the game winning hit. However, Tease ranged over behind second base, throwing the runner out at second, preserving the victory and clinching the series for the Rattlers.

Zach Morea also had a solid day in relief for the Rattlers, striking out five GSU batters, giving up one run on one hit and one walk in 2.1 innings of work.

On Deck

FAMU looks for its first series sweep of the season, as the Rattlers and Triger wrap up the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.