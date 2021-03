Florida A&M baseball sweeps MEAC Conference opener against North Carolina A&T

Posted at 7:22 PM, Mar 28, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Florida A&M baseball team completed a four-game sweep of North Carolina A&T in their MEAC Conference opener Sunday with a 12-7 win.

