Florida A&M baseball sweeps Jackson State in doubleheader to take series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team lost Thursday's series opener to Jackson State, but fought back Friday to sweep the Tigers in a doubleheader to claim the series.

The Rattlers took game two 12-3 before turning around to take the rubber match 9-3.

"Caleb Granger pitched great and the offense showed up and we were able to squelch a three game losing streak in conference play," said head coach Jamey Shouppe. "You can't have many of those. I was very happy with the last game today, winning the series. That's huge. If we can win every series at home and do well on the road, we have a chance."

FAMU travels to UNF on Tuesday.