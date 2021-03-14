Florida A&M baseball sweeps Grambling State on the road

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M scored a season-high 10 runs and 11 hits to claim a 10-7 victory and sweep Grambling State in the Inaugural Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic at Coolray Field on Sunday afternoon.

Three Rattlers had multi-hit games on Sunday. Jared Weber went 3-for-5 with a solo homerun. Seyjuan Lawrence had two RBIs, a double and one stolen base while going 3-for-4 at the dish. Freshman, Josepeh Pierini, went 2-for-4 with one RBI

Things got off to a shaky start in the top of the first inning, as FAMU committed two errors to put the Tigers in scoring position. GSU took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Rattlers struck back in the bottom half of the inning, plating three runs, gaining a lead that the Rattlers wouldn't relent. With two runners on, Weber worked his way on base with a bunt single to load the bases. LJ Bryant hit a sacrifice fly that was fielded in the outfield by GSU's first baseman, which scored Moyer from third. Pierini and Lawrence both singled later in the inning, picking up RBIs.

FAMU stretched its lead even further in the bottom of the second, adding four more runs, pushing its advantage to 7-1.

Weber hit his second homer of the series with a solo shot in the top of the fourth. Bryant scored on a throwing error to give the Rattlers a 9-1 lead.

Much like Saturday night's contest, GSU didn't go down easily. With FAMU up 10-4, the Tigers scored four runs over the final two innings cut the Rattlers lead to two. Chandellor Benton entered the game with two out. After plunking the first batter with a pitch, Benton picked up his second save in as many days, getting GSU's Cameron Phelts to fly out to left field top end the ball game.

Kelyn Fox (1-1) earned his first victory of the season, working 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

If there was a blemish on today's performance, both teams combined for nine errors, with FAMU accounting for six.

On Deck

FAMU returns to friendly confines of Moore-Kittles Field for two-game midweek series versus Mercer on March 16 and 17.