Posted at 11:45 PM, Apr 23, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Game 1 North Carolina Central 3, Florida A&M 0 Game 2 Florida A&M 8, North Carolina Central 3 *Weather permitting the Rattlers and Eagles will play at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Moore-Kittles Field

