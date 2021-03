TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team split a Saturday afternoon doubleheader against Florida Gulf Coast winning game one 3-1 and falling in game two 9-4.

FAMU softball dropped a doubleheader on the road against North Carolina A&T State University losing 9-3 in game one and 4-2 in game two.

Baseball finishes their series with FGCU tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Tallahassee. Rattlers softball will play another doubleheader against NC A&T beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.