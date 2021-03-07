Florida A&M Baseball shut-out in series finale against Florida

GAINSEVILLE, Fla (famuathletics.com) — Senior outfielder Seyjuan Lawrence went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases as Florida A&M couldn't avoid a weekend sweep, losing 8-0 to No. 6 Florida at Florida Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence produced most of the offense for the Rattlers, who were limited to five hits on the day. LJ Bryant and Octavien Moyer were the other two Rattlers that registered hits. Bryant went 1-for-4 with double. Moyer also went 1-for-4 with a double.

The Gators got things started in the second at-bat of the game when Fabian drill a two-run homer to left field. Florida scored seven runs in the first three innings on the contest.

FAMU had a few chances to avoid the shutout throughout the afternoon but couldn't convert baserunners into runs.

In the fifth inning, Lawrence got on base with a two-out single through the middle of the infield. Lawrence stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. JD Tease drew a walk to give the Rattlers runners at first and third. A strikeout ended the Rattlers threat.

The next opportunity for FAMU came in the seventh inning when the Rattlers loaded the bases with two away and forced the Gators into another pitching change. Florida got a groundball to end the inning a thwart the Rattlers' scoring chance.

Josh Hancock (0-3) surrendered seven runs on seven hits (four earned) with two strikeouts and one walk in the loss.

Hunter Barco (1-1) got the victory for the Gators. He pitched five scoreless innings, striking out nine and giving up only two hits with one walk.

Up Next

FAMU travels to Macon, Ga. to take on Mercer in a midweek contest. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.