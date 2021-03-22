Florida A&M baseball shakes off loss, sets sights on MEAC Conference play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following their weekend series split with Florida Gulf Coast the Florida A&M baseball team now sets their sights on MEAC conference play.

Head coach Jamey Shouppe believes getting his guys mentally prepared for the upcoming weekend series at home against North Carolina A&T will be key as the Rattlers begin their run for the postseason. Come Friday night’s conference opener he believes his team will be all in for what’s ahead.

"Yea I think that’s kind of why we kind of determined that our first season is over. It’s kind of a refresh, a restart and I’ll let these guys concentrate. Again we could be perfect in non-conference play but if we don’t win conference games we aren’t going to the postseason," Shouppe said. "So now is what really matters. All of this is hopefully money in the bank to get us ready and now is really when it counts for us.”

First pitch between FAMU and NC A&T is set for 5 p.m. Friday from the FAMU Baseball Complex