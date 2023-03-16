Florida A&M baseball set to open SWAC play at Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are three parts to any season. Non-conference play, conference play, and post-season play. The Florida A&M baseball team is in season two. SWAC play kicks off this weekend, when the Rattlers travel to Mississippi Valley State.

There are things head coach Jamey Shouppe likes about this team, like their offense, but he said there are things they need to get better at, like pitching and defense. They've yet to play all three phases well together, and with games meaning a little extra now, this weekend is a good time to start.

"If we play well in SWAC it'll position ourselves for the tournament, and the better we're positioned in the tournament, the better position we have to win the SWAC tournament and go to the postseason for the third time in school history," he said Wednesday. "That's what our goal is. From a coaching stand-point, it may look bad when we see a mid-week game that gets out of hand sometimes for us, but we tell our guys all the time, it doesn't matter. What matters from here on out is how we do in the SWAC play, which is always weekends for us."

Game one at MVSU is Friday at 4 p.m.

