Florida A&M baseball set to host Prospect Showcase Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team is looking for their next group of Rattlers. This weekend FAMU is hosting a prospect showcase for baseball players in the class of 2025 and higher including junior college and grad transfers.

It's a chance for athletes to impress the FAMU coaching staff on this upcoming year's roster, there's a dozen players that have attended this showcase and this program looks to add more for the future.

"There's opportunity there. That's what it's all about," said head coach Jamey Shouppe. "I tell the kids when we sit down to start the camp. It's a win, win. They're looking for a place to go to school and we're looking for players to continue what we started in SWAC baseball this year."

For more information on the showcase, click here.