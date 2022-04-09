Florida A&M baseball secures shutout win against rival Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball (13-18, 7-3 SWAC) defeats rival Bethune-Cookman 5-0, taking game one of three Friday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Rattlers scored the game's first points at the top of the third on an RBI double by Grant Rowell to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

The Rattlers added a run at the top of the sixth on a Will Brown RBI single. In the same inning, Jalen Niles added an RBI double to put the Rattlers up 3-0.

The Rattlers held a 3-0 lead through three innings, then added two more runs at the bottom of the ninth on a two-RBI single by Rowell. Rowell ended the game with five at-bats, three hits, three RBIs, and a double.

Hunter Viets had an excellent night on the bump, pitching eight innings, striking out ten batters, and only giving up one hit.