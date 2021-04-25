Florida A&M baseball searching for consistent offense during pivotal point of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mother nature is keeping Florida A&M baseball off the field Saturday afternoon. But after the Rattlers split their series opening doubleheader on Friday against North Carolina Central, the extra time to mentally prepare for Sunday's doubleheader could prove to be crucial.

After Friday’s second game FAMU head coach Jamey Shouppe was adamant about his team’s need to improve their offensive production. The Ratters were shut-out in game number one and then went on to score six runs in the first inning of game number two, along with two more in the later innings in a 8-3 win. It’s that type of inconsistency Shouppe says just won’t cut it anymore. Meaning their performance on Sunday could potentially help his guys turn the corner or fall back to square one as the postseason draws closer.

"Hitting is a by-product of good at-bats and we’re just throwing at-bats away. Swinging at pitches that are nowhere near the strike zone. We’re not hitting pitches that we’re looking for in certain counts. You know I really thought we’d hit this year too which is the surprising thing," Shouppe told ABC 27. "I like what our guys are capable of doing but baseball is a humbling game. We’ve got some guys that are scuffling right now at the plate and hopefully we get a little confidence and some quality at-bats and get ourselves out of that.”

First pitch for game number one on Sunday is scheduled for 11 a.m.

