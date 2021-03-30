Florida A&M baseball ready to give fans a SWAC preview against Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After starting off MEAC Conference play with a perfect 4-0 sweep, Florida A&M baseball is hoping to keep that momentum rolling. However their next conference opponent is in the air as North Carolina Central battles a Covid-19 outbreak in their program.

But that won’t stop the Rattlers from hitting the field this week as they’ll treat fans to a preview of what’s to come next year in the SWAC Conference as they host Alabama State Tuesday afternoon. For a team that front loaded their non-conference schedule with top-tier opponents, it appears that experience is paying dividends so far.

“You know it feels great. We’re playing good baseball right now. That's what feels even better. Everybody continued to ask me if playing the schedule we played to open up the season was a good thing or a bad thing," said FAMU head baseball coach Jamey Shouppe. "And my answer was always I have no idea. For this weekend it was a good thing. We’ve got to continue to know that anything can happen in the MEAC. This is the first of many weekends. But I’m just happy and proud of these guys and the way they completed and the way that they played.”

First pitch for Florida A&M and Alabama State Tuesday afternoon is scheduled for 3 p.m.

