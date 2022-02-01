Florida A&M baseball ready for new challenge as they approach season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We don't have to wait long to watch a little baseball, as Florida A&M begins their season in less than three weeks, and they are excited to make their debut in a new conference.

They're ready for stiffer competition, and they'll get it right off the bad at the Andre Dawson Tournament, which kicks off February 18th. Head coach Jamey Shouppe knows what's ahead for this team in the SWAC, and they're working to make sure they're ready when the season rolls around.

"We're familiar with SWAC baseball, that's why we know we have to get better to be able to compete at the top level of the SWAC," he said. "We don't hide from that. We know to win a SWAC championship, we'll have to be better than what we've been in the past, and that's a challenge that we welcome."

Prairie view A&M is the Rattlers first opponent of the 2022 season, that game is a part of that Andre Dawson Tournament.