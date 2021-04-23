Florida A&M baseball ready for big series against North Carolina Central

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The MEAC is split into two divisions in baseball, the Northern and the Southern. Florida A&M leads the Southern standings, but it's close. They can put a little distance though, this weekend.

The Rattlers host North Carolina Central for four games this weekend. Central is in second place in the Southern Division.

The end of the season is quickly approaching, and this series is a big one. Gead coach Jamey Shouppe says he's not worried so much about their opponent though, it's more staying in their game to come out on top.

"Attitude is paramount going through the end of the season," he said Thursday. "We're in first place, and we haven't even played well. We jsut have to continue to have a good attitude and good at bats. Things will happen. It's a clean slate now and we'll just make sure our attitude is paramount going down the stretch."

Due to predicted storms Saturday, FAMU will now play a double header Friday. First pitch for game one is at 2:00.