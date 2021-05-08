Florida A&M baseball rallies late to win series opener against North Carolina A&T

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a battle of the top two teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Southern Division, Florida A&M used late-inning heroics to erase a five-run deficit and defeat North Carolina A&T 7-6 in game one of a four-game home stand on Friday afternoon at Moore-Kittles Field.

FAMU improved to 19-27 overall and 13-8 in MEAC play, while NC A&T dropped to 17-30, 12-13 in the MEAC.

Freshman third baseman Adam Haidermota came through in the clutch for the Rattlers when he blasted the go-ahead, two-RBI double in the eighth inning to lift the Rattlers to victory. Haidermota (2-for-4) and LJ Bryant (2-for-3) led FAMU batters, both picking up two hits and driving in two runs apiece.

Zach Morea (4-1) picked up the win in relief, tossing 1.2 innings striking out two batters and allowing one run on three hits. Benjamin Krizen also had a phenomenal relief appearance, holding the Aggies to no runs on four hits while striking out three in 4.0 innings.

Chandellor Benton got his sixth save of the year, shutting the door on NC A&T in the ninth inning, fanning one batter. Starter Josh Hancock got the no-decision, surrendering five runs on three hits.

After the Rattlers found themselves behind 5-0 after 2.5 innings, FAMU responded with three runs in the bottom of the third. LJ Bryant got things started with a two-RBI single. One batter later, sophomore outfielder Jared Weber drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to cut the Aggies lead to 5-3 heading into the fourth inning.

FAMU tied the game in the sixth inning when Seyjuan Lawrence drove a run home on a sacrifice bunt. Grant Rowell then laced a ball through the left side of the infield to plate another run.

The Aggies regained the lead when catcher Ryne Stanley hit a chopper between third base and short stop, putting NC A&T up 6-5.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, Haidermota smacked the first pitch of his at-bat to deep left field, just over the outstretched left-fielders head for two-RBI double to put the Rattlers up for good, 7-6.

On Deck

FAMU returns to action on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader versus NC A&T at Moore-Kittles Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.