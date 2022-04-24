Florida A&M baseball puts on hitting clinic in series-clinching win over Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (18-23, 12-6 SWAC) comes out victorious in game three, defeating Alabama A&M 17-8 Sunday afternoon at Moore-Kittles Field.

The Bulldogs took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Rattlers responded with an RBi single by LJ Bryant at the bottom of the first to make it a 4-1 game. The bats got going for the Rattlers at the bottom of the second, scoring on an RBI single by Jared Weber, an RBI double by Grant Rowell, and a two-RBI single by LJ Bryant 6-5 ball game. The Rattlers took the lead at the bottom of the third on a two-run home run by Evan Badger to put the Rattlers up 7-6. The Rattlers added to the lead, scoring on a two-RBI single by Jared Weber. The Rattlers crossed home plate again on a wild pitch taking a 10-6 lead going into the fourth. The Rattlers lone run in the fourth came on a solo home run by Evan Badger, his second of the day, to make the score 11-6. The runs kept pouring in for the Rattlers at the bottom of the fifth, scoring on an RBI single by Rowell and a two-run home run by Adam Haidermota to extend the Rattlers lead 14-6. The Rattlers added another run at the bottom of the seventh on a Jalen Niles RBI single to make it a 15-7 game.

The Rattlers return to action Friday (4/29) when they travel to Mississippi Valley State.