TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —In what has to be one of the best comebacks in program history, Florida A&M baseball outlasted Alabama State 15-14. The Rattlers scored four runs in the home half of the ninth to pull off the victory in a game previewing what fans can expect next year as the Rattlers head into the SWAC Conference.
Florida A&M baseball pulls off major comeback in SWAC preview win over Alabama State
Posted at 11:45 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 23:45:45-04
