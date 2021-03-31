Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M baseball pulls off major comeback in SWAC preview win over Alabama State

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:45 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 23:45:45-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —In what has to be one of the best comebacks in program history, Florida A&M baseball outlasted Alabama State 15-14. The Rattlers scored four runs in the home half of the ninth to pull off the victory in a game previewing what fans can expect next year as the Rattlers head into the SWAC Conference.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project