Florida A&M baseball poised to keep grinding, getting better as second half of season nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Prior to their 2-1 series loss to Jackson State this past weekend Florida A&M baseball was red-hot. Sweeping their previous three SWAC Conference series matchups. But their three-game stint with the Tigers allowed head coach Jamey Shouppe and his staff to reiterate the message they’ve preached all season long. That they're good enough to beat anyone, but far from invincible to bring anything less than their best every time they step on the field.

“We have to understand that any given weekend we’re capable of sweeping somebody and we’re capable of being swept. We just have to stay upbeat and keep pushing our guys and keep grinding and trying to play the best baseball that we can. And get better," Shouppe told ABC 27. "I feel good about it, I like where our guys are. I like their attitudes. They come to work hard everyday, just have to get better, just have to keep grinding.”

FAMU will host USF at Moore-Kittles field on Tuesday with a first pitch time of 4 p.m.