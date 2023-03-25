Florida A&M baseball opens series with Alabama A&M with big win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team had no issue with Alabama A&M Friday night, banging out 16 hits en route to a 16-0 win. Hunter Viets picked up the win for the Rattlers, going five innings, allowing just five hits and striking out six. Game two in the series is Saturday at 2:00.
Posted at 11:52 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 23:52:17-04
