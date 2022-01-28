Florida A&M baseball officially begins new era as member of SWAC Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A little drive down Wahnish Way takes us to Moore-Kittles Field where the Florida A&M baseball team officially kicked off day number one of their inaugural seasons in the SWAC Conference.

The long offseason has made this team eager to get back on the field together in order to make a big splash in their new conference. It won’t be easy but the difference in talent in the SWAC has head coach Jamey Shouppe excited for the opportunity.

“But we’re just happy to be in a good, what a lot of people call a baseball conference. We were certainly happy and thankful to AD Kortne Gosha for putting us in SWAC and making that happen. In my talks with doctor Charles McClelland in the SWAC, he does a great job in making sure baseball gets maybe not what they want but what they need.”

First pitch of 2022 for FAMU is Feb. 18 in the Andre Dawson Tournament.