Watch
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Florida A&M baseball holds on for victory against Jackson State

SWAC series continues Friday at 5 p.m.
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
Courtesy: MGN Online
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
Posted at 11:33 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 23:33:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball (16-19, 10-3 SWAC) defeated Jackson State 3-2 at Moore-Kittles Field Thursday afternoon.

The Rattlers struck first on a fielder's choice allowing Zeddric Burnham to cross home plate to go up 1-0 at the bottom of the first.

The Rattlers added one more that inning scoring on an RBI single by Ty Hanchey to go up 2-0. At the bottom of the fourth, Griffin Long hit an RBI single to give the Rattlers a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers (16-19, 4-10 SWAC) got within one, scoring two runs at the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a 3-2 game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming