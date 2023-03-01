Florida A&M baseball team hits five home runs in win against North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University baseball team hit five home runs as the Rattlers defeated North Florida 12-6 Tuesday at Moore-Kittles Field.

Florida A&M’s Ty Hanchey led the Rattlers at the plate by going 3-for-5 with a two run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, along with a solo home run in the eighth inning to finish with three RBI.

Ethan Jenkins hit a two run home run in the second inning, Jared Weber, who had three hits in the game, hit a solo home run in the fourth and Adam Haidermota hit a two run homer in the eighth inning to pace the Rattlers in the victory.

Jakob Runnels hit a two run homer in the top of the eighth inning for UNF (4-5), while Aidan Sweatt, went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Sweatt was a triple away from a cycle.

FAMU used three pitchers in the game as Amir Asghar got the start on the mound and was credited for the win; his first of the 2023 season.

Caleb Granger pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Rattlers.

Up next, FAMU (3-6) goes to Auburn for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday.