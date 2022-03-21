Florida A&M baseball goes winless in series against Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball falls 7-1 to Alabama State to close out the series. The Rattlers go winless in the series and extend their losing streak to seven games.

The Rattlers scored their only run of the game at the top of the seventh inning on an RBI double by Joseph Pierini to make it a 7-1 game. Pierini led the Rattlers with five at-bats, a hit, and a double.

The Rattlers are back in action Tuesday when they host the University of North Florida. The Rattlers and UNF will resume their match-up from March 15 before their scheduled contest game at 4 p.m.