Florida A&M baseball falls to Mercer Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Mercer Bears tallied twelve hits en route to a 10-6 win over Florida A&M Wednesday night at Moore-Kittles field.

The loss drops the Rattlers to 3-14 on the year. It's no secret FAMU has played a tough slate this season. Wednesday's match-up was only their second home game of the year, but if they want to win, they have to start doing the little things right.

"Being too anxious, trying to do too much, not understanding your situational hitting well enough," said head coach Jamey Shouppe of things this team needs to improve on. "We have a lot of work to do. Our schedule has been brutal and hopefully, we'll get through this weekend and survive this weekend and get ready for MEAC play. You can't let the guys get down. That's the whole key."

The Rattlers return to action Friday when they host Florida Gulf Coast in game one of a four-game series.