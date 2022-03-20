Florida A&M baseball falls to Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, ALA. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M Baseball falls 7-2 to Alabama State Saturday evening at Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.

The Rattlers took a 1-0 lead early on a sacrifice fly by Grant Rowell, allowing Joseph Pierini to cross home plate. The Rattlers added another run at the top of the fourth. Jalen Niles hit an RBI single to bring Will Brown home trailing the Hornets 4-2. The Rattlers loss to the Hornets extends their losing streak to six games.

The Rattlers and Hornets will conclude their three-game series tomorrow at 1 p.m.

