Florida A&M baseball falls in series opener to Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M (15-27, 9-8 MEAC) baseball suffered a series opening 9-1 loss at the hands of Norfolk State (19-21, 15-6 MEAC) at Marty L. Miller Field on Friday afternoon.

With wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour, the Rattlers struggled to find their rhythm at the plate, scattering five hits over nine innings. It was also another game where FAMU committed uncharacteristic errors.

The Rattlers, who entered the series with the best fielding percentage in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) at .964, committed three errors in Friday's contests.

FAMU enjoyed a brief lead when LJ Bryant hit an RBI triple in the top of the first inning to give the Rattlers 1-0 lead. However, NSU would score nine unearned runs, including seven in the bottom of the fifth.

Josh Hancock (4-6) picked up the loss, working 4.1 innings, surrendering nine runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and five walks.

Shawn Host had a solid day in relief, tossing 3.2 scoreless and hitless innings of baseball while fanning two batters.

On Deck

FAMU looks to rebound against NSU on Saturday, as the Rattlers and Spartans continue their series with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.